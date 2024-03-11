Browns reportedly sign LB Jordan Hicks

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached an agreement with free agent linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The 31-year-old Hicks replaces, at least in terms of a roster spot, linebacker Anthony Walker, who earlier in the day reportedly agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The deal is reportedly for two years and $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Vikings LB Jordan Hicks is signing a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Hicks spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he had 236 tackles, four sacks, six quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. Originally a third-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles, Hicks has played in 122 games, totaling 874 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while playing for the Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and the Vikings.

He served as a captain with the Vikings and called the defensive signals, and is familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after spending three seasons playing in Schwartz’ system with the Eagles.

Jordan Hicks: 74.6 PFF Grade in 2023



22nd among all LBs pic.twitter.com/oPdExUBQ2K — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) March 12, 2024

Age might be catching up with him, but Hicks is still considered a “tone-setter” in the middle of the field, also a nice asset in the AFC North Division, according to Pro Football Focus:

Hicks moves well north to south and packs a punch as a tackler, rarely missing many opportunities despite a very high volume in defensive stops and total tackles over the past five years. He has some limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, with average stop-and-start ability horizontally, but Hicks is a tone-setter over the middle who makes a ton of plays each week.

Hicks did miss five games last season after developing compartment syndrome, a buildup of pressure in and around the muscles caused by internal bleeding or swollen tissues. He took a hit to the shin in a Week 10 game and his right leg grew weaker as the game went along, and fortunately, Minnesota’s medical staff diagnosed him after the game with compartment syndrome, and he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

After spending time on the injured reserve list, Hicks was able to return to play in Minnesota’s final three games, so hopefully the injury scare is in the past.