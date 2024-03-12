Browns Free Agency Profile: LB Jordan Hicks

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks on a 2-year, $8 Million deal.

Hicks has been an asset in the middle of multiple NFL defenses since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s continuously lauded as an excellent run defender and interior blitzer who knows what it takes to be a winner. The former Super Bowl champion provides the Browns with a much-needed “thumper” in the middle of defense, and he should slide in seamlessly next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2024.

He’s familiar with both the state of Ohio and Jim Schwartz, who was his Defensive Coordinator in Philadelphia from 2016 to 2018. Though he’s lived in multiple places growing up, he graduated from Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio.

Once again, Andrew Berry was able to free up a plethora of cap space shortly before the legal tampering period began. To go along with Hicks, the team was able to re-sign Za’Darius Smith and Maurice Hurst as well on day one of the free agency period.

Name

Jordan Hicks

Position

Linebacker

Height/Weight

6’1”, 236 pounds

2023 Team

Minnesota Vikings

Stats

2023: 13 games, 13 starts - 107 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 touchdown

Career: 122 games, 119 starts - 874 tackles, 47 TFL, 14.5 sacks, 49 pass deflections, 13 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, 2 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of his 2-year, $10 million Minnesota deal

Fit with Browns

Hicks has been a good overall linebacker throughout the majority of his 9-year NFL career, and his experience along with his leadership ability should be an asset for Cleveland’s defense going forward. He’s also coming off one of his best seasons as a pro in 2023, at 31 years old.

Hicks should immediately step in as one of the team’s starting linebackers heading into the 2024 season.

Browns player signing could impact

Jordan Hicks probably won’t have any realistic competition at MIKE linebacker heading into training camp as of right now. Depending on the development of Mohamoud Diabate, his top competition might be coming from a rookie or another lower-level free agent signing.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Signing Hicks might not affect Cleveland’s draft plans in April. The team could still plan on selecting a young, developmental player on day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft to add more depth in the linebacker room.

Reported Deal: 2-year, $8 million

