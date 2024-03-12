Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 2) - Rumors, Signings, and More

Day 2 of Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency “legal tampering period” is today. Will the Browns have more big moves up their sleeve? Fans were anxious to get things kicked off yesterday, and Day 1 saw the Browns sign LB Jordan Hicks to replace LB Anthony Walker and LB Sione Takitaki, and re-sign DE Za’Darius Smith at reasonable value,

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day! You can catch up on yesterday’s live blog here.

2024 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 2

6:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! One thing that I try to emphasize each year is that we are still in the legal tampering period. Even though 99% of reported deals will go through, technically, the players can’t put pen to paper until Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET. Once in a blue moon, you’ll see something fall through.

Things to keep an eye on heading into Day 2:

The Browns’ biggest risk of losing talent in free agency was on the defensive line. Even though they didn’t land their big-time target in DT Christian Wilkins , they were able to retain DE Za’Darius Smith and DT Maurice Hurst so far. The status of DT Shelby Harris and DT Jordan Elliott is to be determined.

, they were able to retain DE and DT so far. The status of DT and DT is to be determined. We saw a shift at linebacker. Instead of re-signing their own guys, Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki were allowed to sign elsewhere in favor of a veteran upgrade in Jordan Hicks , who has experience with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz .

and were allowed to sign elsewhere in favor of a veteran upgrade in , who has experience with defensive coordinator . We heard rumors about the backup quarterback spot ( Jameis Winston or Joe Flacco ), and Cleveland seems to have been tied to a few running backs, but haven’t signed anybody at either position thus far.

or ), and Cleveland seems to have been tied to a few running backs, but haven’t signed anybody at either position thus far. There is still more work to do with re-signing a few of their own free agents, such as P Corey Bojorquez or OG Michael Dunn. Stay tuned throughout the day again!

Today’s updates will be brought to you by a mix of the DBN staff.