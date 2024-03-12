Daily Dawg Chow 3/12: Za’Darius Smith & Mo Hurst re-signed, Takitaki & A-Walk move on, Jordan Hicks signed

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature: cleveland browns
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Rumors, Signings, and More (Chris Pokorny, Thomas Moore, Jared Mueller, and Matt Wilson) Our live blog and free agency tracker for the Cleveland Browns will be going all day long, so make sure you continue to refresh this page for the latest updates!
- Browns lose another starting linebacker to an AFC East team (Jared Mueller) Sione Takitaki reportedly signing with the Patriots after years starting as Browns SAM ‘backer
- Browns reportedly sign LB Jordan Hicks (Thomas Moore) Cleveland adds veteran linebacker who played in Jim Schwartz’ defense for three seasons in Philadelphia.
- Browns re-sign free agent DT Maurice Hurst to 1-year deal (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland retains some strength on their defensive line.
- Browns’ starting linebacker finds a new home with the Dolphins (Chris Pokorny) Anthony Walker had been a starter with the Browns for three seasons.
- Browns losing top special teamer to free agency (Chris Pokorny) Mike Ford has a new home with the Houston Texans.
- Will Joe Flacco Return To The Cleveland Browns Or Pursue A Starter’s Job Elsewhere? (Forbes) “Historically speaking, no NFL team has wrestled with a single position more than the Cleveland Browns have wrestled with the position of quarterback.”
- Former Vikings LB Jordan Hicks signs with Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Hicks is headed to Cleveland after two years in Minnesota.”
- Running back market could be shaping up to give the Cleveland Browns a prize in NFL Free Agency (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns have players like Aaron Jones and Joe Mixon waiting for them on the free agent market.”
- Browns Rumors: Jameis Winston Targeted to Back Up Deshaun Watson amid Joe Flacco Buzz (Bleacher Report) “Winston has spent the last four seasons with the New Orleans Saints and saw action in seven games in 2023 while serving as the backup to Derek Carr. He threw for 264 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his limited time on the field.”
- Cleveland Browns agree to re-sign defensive linemen Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst (Fox Sports) “Veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith has agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year contract worth $23.5 million, per multiple reports.”
- Browns re-sign Za’Darius Smith and Mo Hurst (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ day 1 free agency moves
