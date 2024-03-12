NFL free agency Day 2: 10 best Browns fits left on the market

Compared to the last couple of years, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry had himself a quiet first day of NFL free agency. No huge moves. No “splashes” despite the rumors. No three or four-year contracts.

The biggest reported move was the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy which won’t become official until Wednesday afternoon, at the earliest, and that news broke on Sunday.

On Day 1 of legal tampering the Browns reportedly:

Now, with Day 2 upon us (even if the days don’t tend to matter to the NFL which saw moves made after 11 PM last night), a time to reset what Cleveland could be looking at.

With Smith in place at defensive end and Hicks adding to the linebacking group, it is unlikely that either of those positions gets more attention in the early stages of free agency. We can cross off DE Danielle Hunter unless he comes at a huge discount. LB Jerome Baker is in a similar situation.

Looking at fits for the Browns is important. Who plays a position that they will spend money on, have a need and fits what they are looking to do. Not all wide receivers play the game the same way. Not all defensive tackles are the same either.

Day 2 is also not the day for end of the roster type of players, in general.

10 Best Fits Remaining on the Free Agent Market

DT DJ Reader - Taking from the in-state rivals and adding an interior presence, one coming off of a major injury, would be very helpful to keep the Jim Schwartz defense moving forward

- Taking from the in-state rivals and adding an interior presence, one coming off of a major injury, would be very helpful to keep the Jim Schwartz defense moving forward DT Arik Armstead - At 6’7” and 300 pounds, Armstead is a unique defensive lineman who can create trouble lined up at a variety of positions especially when Schwartz wants to have five DLine on the field at the same time as he did last year.

- At 6’7” and 300 pounds, Armstead is a unique defensive lineman who can create trouble lined up at a variety of positions especially when Schwartz wants to have five DLine on the field at the same time as he did last year. WR Marquise Brown - A down-the-field threat that brings a different dimension to the pass game than the team currently has.

A down-the-field threat that brings a different dimension to the pass game than the team currently has. WR DJ Chark - I like Chark as a cheaper, taller, slightly less productive version of Brown. Darnell Mooney could also be noted here as well, similar to Chark but a few inches shorter.

I like Chark as a cheaper, taller, slightly less productive version of Brown. could also be noted here as well, similar to Chark but a few inches shorter. WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson - I have loved the idea of a versatile piece like Patterson who can help in the run, pass and return games. Shouldn’t be too costly but fits multiple roles while only taking up one roster spot.

- I have loved the idea of a versatile piece like Patterson who can help in the run, pass and return games. Shouldn’t be too costly but fits multiple roles while only taking up one roster spot. RB Aaron Jones - Such a unique day for Jones yesterday with Green Bay signing Josh Jacobs and then trying to get him to take a huge pay cut to stick around. A one-year deal for Jones might be best for him and Cleveland.

Update: Jones quickly signed with Minnesota Tuesday morning. JK Dobbins as a prove-it deal replaces him on my list.

RB Rashaad Penny - Still a talented player and could just add some pop and depth to the backfield if the Browns believe Nick Chubb will be ready closer to the start of the season.

- Still a talented player and could just add some pop and depth to the backfield if the Browns believe will be ready closer to the start of the season. TE Gerald Everett - The former second-round pick has been consistent even if he never had a huge season. Cleveland needs a second or third tight end.

The former second-round pick has been consistent even if he never had a huge season. Cleveland needs a second or third tight end. TE Mike Gesicki - A receiver in a tight ends body, Gesicki had a couple of really good seasons in Miami before falling out of favor and then having to deal with bad QB play in New England.

A receiver in a tight ends body, Gesicki had a couple of really good seasons in Miami before falling out of favor and then having to deal with bad QB play in New England. P Corey Bojorquez - Interesting to see punters signing deals at $3 million in free agency but Bojo was good, not great, for the Browns and should return.

Who do you want to see the Browns add on Day 2 of NFL free agency?