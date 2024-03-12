Report: Browns to sign RB Nyheim Hines, who missed all of 2023 after a Jet Ski accident

Have the Browns found their new backup running back, or just their new punt returner? Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns have agreed to sign RB Nyheim Hines to a 1-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

Former Bills RB Nyheim Hines is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Browns, per sources. pic.twitter.com/9Gsh2dDPgw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Hines was a fourth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. He spent the first five years of his career with the Colts before being traded to the Buffalo Bills mid-way through the 2022 season.

With the Colts, Hines saw plenty of action as the team’s backup running back, especially as a receiving option. He had 300 carries for 1,205 yards (4.0 YPC) and 10 touchdowns, to go along with 235 receptions for 1,725 yards and 7 touchdowns over 4.5 seasons with the team. He also served as their punt returner for several seasons.

When the Bills acquired him for the second half of the 2022 season, they mostly utilized him as a punt returner. Hines then missed the entire 2023 season after he suffered a torn ACL in a jet ski accident during the offseason. Is it just a flier the Browns are taking on Hines, or does it rule out the return of Kareem Hunt for another season?