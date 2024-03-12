NFL free agency: Browns reportedly retain OLman, sign another

The Cleveland Browns continue to be busy, according to reports, as NFL free agency hits Day 2 of legal tampering. Teams can’t sign external free agents officially yet but the Browns have reportedly added WR Jerry Jeudy in a trade, retained DE Za’Darius Smith, DT Maurice Hurst and signed LB Jordan Hicks, QB Jameis Winston and RB/returner Nyheim Hines.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has really started to fill up the Browns roster quickly.

As always, Berry not only is looking for players who can help long-term but also making sure they have depth. Michael Dunn and Hakeem Adeniji are two offensive line depth pieces that Cleveland is reportedly adding as well:

Dunn, a guard, has spent four seasons with the Browns including 40 games played and six starts. He played his most snaps in 2023 with 248 on offense and 40 on special teams.

Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji signing with the #Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Adeniji spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. He’s played in a similar amount of games as Dunn (43) but has over 1,000 snaps including nine starts with the Bengals in 2021.

Neither has done enough to be anything more than depth for Cleveland going into the season but the Browns injury issues last year taught the team how important depth is.