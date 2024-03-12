Shelby Harris says he is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns struck gold in last year’s free agency class with their depth at defensive tackle when they signed Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris to 1-year deals. With both contracts up in 2024, fans were hoping that one or both could be brought back. On Day 1 of the legal tampering period, we learned that Hurst had signed a 1-year deal worth up to $3.2 million with the Browns. Now, Harris is coming back too, as he announced himself on social media:

We back baby signing back to Cleveland!!! #backtotheland — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 12, 2024

According to Aaron Wilson, Harris is being retained for multiple years, coming back on a 2-year deal worth $9 million.

#Browns re-sign Shelby Harris to two-year, $9 million deal, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2024

Harris finished the year with 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles for losses, 5 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. He also blocked a field goal. Hurst and Harris both provided good rotational depth and stepped up with key stops or passes defended. The team has not re-signed Jordan Elliott, who started last year alongside Dalvin Tomlinson. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Browns try to utilize their tandem in the starting-level role, of if Andrew Berry is still committed to finding a top-tier defensive tackle for the line.