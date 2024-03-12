Browns free agency: Jordan Elliott signs on with a different contender

The Cleveland Browns have spent most of the first two days of the offseason retaining their own free agents. DE Za’Darius Smith, DTs Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris and OL Michael Dunn are all returning according to reports. The Browns are also rumored to be adding QB Jameis Winston, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Nyheim Hines and OT Hakeem Adeniji from other teams along with the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland hasn’t kept all of their pending free agents with LBs Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki joining different AFC East teams and CB Mike Ford Jr. headed to the AFC South.

Tuesday afternoon came news that DT Jordan Elliott would also be leaving the team to join the San Francisco 49ers:

Source: The #49ers are adding a defensive tackle, agreeing to terms with #Browns DT Jordan Elliott on a 2-year, $10M deal done by agent @Malkikawa and Ethan Lock of @FirstRoundMgmt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Elliott struggled in his first three seasons with the Browns under Joe Woods before showing better in a rotation with Jim Schwartz running the defense. With the Niners, Elliott could be part of replacing DL Arik Armstead. Depending on the structure of the deals, Elliott will get paid more than either Harris or Hurst.

In four years in Cleveland, Elliott had 98 tackles, 10 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and four passes defended. He was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Should the Browns have tried to retain Elliott? Does his signing with the Niners create a pause in your answer to the first question?