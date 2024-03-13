Browns Free Agency Profile: RB Nyheim Hines

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran running back Nyheim Hines on a 1-year deal worth up to $3.5 million.

Hines has been an exceptional special teams player throughout his 5-year career so far, leading the NFL in kickoff and/or punt return touchdowns in multiple seasons. To go along with his capacity to affect the game as a returner, he’s also been one of the best receiving backs in the league as well.

Hines has the ability to instantly satisfy the Browns’ need for a bonafide kick returner, as well as the potential to grow into a modest-sized contributor in a 3rd down role for the team in 2024.

Once again, Andrew Berry freed up a plethora of cap space shortly before the legal tampering period began on Monday. To go along with Hines, the team was able to re-sign OG Michael Dunn and DT Shelby Harris as well on day two of the free agency period.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Nyheim Hines

Position

Running Back

Height/Weight

5’9”, 196 pounds

2023 Team

Buffalo Bills

Stats

2023: Out for the year with a torn ACL that occurred during a jet ski incident before the season.

Career: 81 games, 17 starts - 1202 rush. yards, 3.9 avg., 10 touchdowns, 240 recs., 1778 rec. yards, 7.4 avg., 8 touchdowns, 89 punt returns, 1015 yards, 11.4 avg., 2 touchdowns, 32 kickoff returns, 817 yards, 2 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Released one season after signing a 2-year, $9 million deal with Buffalo

Fit with Browns

Hines has been a very good special teams player throughout his career so far and that’s most likely what intrigued Cleveland the most. The team has been looking for a legitimate kick and punt returner for a while now and they assuredly found one in Hines, providing that he’s fully recovered from the knee injury.

He’s also an elite pass catcher out of the backfield, with some advanced metrics grading him out as being a top 10 player in that category at the position. Hines will undoubtedly be relied on as the team’s primary return man but he could also end up having a decent-sized role on offense as the team’s 3rd down back based on his performance in camp.

Browns player signing could impact

Nyheim Hines stands somewhat “alone” in terms of his overall skillset and what he brings to the table as of right now. He most likely won’t have much competition as a kick returner, but could be in a training camp battle with somebody like Jerome Ford for the starting 3rd down role.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Signing Hines shouldn’t have any ramifications on the team’s draft plans. As of right now, he’s more of a gadget-type player who shines on special teams rather than a true running back. Depending on if they sign another ball carrier in free agency, Cleveland still needs to find at least one more player who can handle consistent, early-down snaps in the backfield.

Reported Deal: 1-year, worth up to $3.5 million

