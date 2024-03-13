Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Signings, and More

It is Day 3 of the Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency, and today is the day that the new league year “officially” begins at 4:00 PM ET. That’s when free agents can sign on the dotted line with their new teams, start doing interviews, and more cap space-related details being worked out.

Day 2 of free agency saw more Browns-related news come across the wire, including the addition of QB Jameis Winston, RB Nyheim Hines being added to the backfield, DT Shelby Harris coming back, and DT Jordan Elliott finding a new team. To see how these moves will impact Super Bowl odds, check out DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day! You can catch up on yesterday’s live blog here.

2024 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 3

9:55 AM: Former fifth-round pick, and starting fullback last year, Nick Harris finds a new home:

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source. Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

8:30 AM: The Ravens could be losing another defender after LB Patrick Queen:

Veteran free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. and excelled last season for #Ravens, to visit #Panthers per a league source. #Ravens are among teams on list for Clowney — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2024

8:15 AM: There were a lot of rumors floating around late last night about LB Jerome Baker Jr. DT DeForrest Buckner but no official reports/rumors. This morning we heard that Baker will be taking his first visit:

Former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is scheduled to visit the Titans on Thursday. Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and three passes defended in 13 games last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

8:00 AM: Cleveland has reportedly brought back Corey Bojorquez according to multiple reports.

6:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! The official start of free agency is today at 4:00 PM ET, and here are some thoughts heading into today and looking forward to what’s to come on Day 3:

Obviously, the fan base is going to be perplexed with the fact that the Browns didn’t make an offer to QB Joe Flacco , and decided to sign QB Jameis Winston as his backup. Even if it’ll never be admitted, with the commitment that has been made to QB Deshaun Watson , the last thing you want is for fans to be cheering for Flacco to replace him any time he struggles. With Winston, you still get a starting-caliber quarterback, but also one who fans aren’t going to be clamoring for. I know that logic sounds dumb because this is the NFL we’re talking about, but I’m of the mindset that it could’ve played a role.

The following free agents from the Browns have not been re-signed, as of this morning: QB Joe Flacco, QB Jeff Driskel, QB P.J. Walker, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Marquise Goodwin, WR Jakeem Grant, WR James Proche, TE Harrison Bryant, OL Geron Christian, OL Nick Harris, DL Sam Kamara (there have been some reports that Kamara has signed his exclusive free agent deal), LB Jacob Phillips, LB Matthew Adams, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, S Rodney McLeod, S Duron Harmon, and P Corey Bojorquez.

