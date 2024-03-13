Daily Dawg Chow 3/13: Browns add more players on day two of “Pre-Agency”, lose Jordan Elliot to 49ers

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 2) - Rumors, Signings, and More (Chris Pokorny, Thomas Moore, Jared Mueller, and Matt Wilson) Welcome to NFL Free Agency, Day 2 live tracker for the Cleveland Browns
- Browns reportedly signing Jameis Winston in NFL free agency, contract details updated (Jared Mueller) Contract details will be important for the former top overall pick in the NFL draft
- Browns free agency: Jordan Elliott signs on with a different contender (Jared Mueller) The 49ers reportedly paying Elliott after a break out year
- NFL free agency: Browns reportedly retain OLman, sign another (Jared Mueller) Michael Dunn returning, Hakeem Adeniji coming in according to reports
- Shelby Harris says he is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns (Chris Pokorny) The big defensive tackle breaks the news himself.
- Report: Browns to sign RB Nyheim Hines, who missed all of 2023 after a Jet Ski accident (Chris Pokorny) Is he viewed as depth for the running back room, or the team’s new punt returner?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Shelby Harris Re-Signs and Cleveland Reunites All Key Pieces of the 2023 Defensive Line (Sports Illustrated) “They added three key players, Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris. Each one of these guys was not only a great player but was a great veteran, too. The investment paid dividends nearly right away as Cleveland’s defense got off to a historic start. “
- Fire breaks out at Cleveland Browns Stadium (WOIO) “The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.”
- Cleveland Browns sign Jameis Winston as backup QB, here’s what to know about him (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to be Deshaun Watson’s backup in 2024. Here’s what to know about him.”
- Browns free-agency tracker: A look at Cleveland’s signings, trades and cuts (The Athletic) “The Jeudy trade is a little like the one the Browns made two years ago to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper, although one with a lower ceiling. Cooper and Jeudy both grew up in South Florida and played collegiately at Alabama.”
- Browns sign Jameis and re-sign Shelby Harris (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the signings on Tuesday
