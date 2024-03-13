Report: Browns retain key special teamer Wednesday morning

The Cleveland Browns have spent the start of NFL free agency, “legal tampering period,” mostly retaining their own players. A team that went 11-6 in 2023 despite a myriad of injuries would logically want to keep the core of that team together.

According to reports, the Browns have brought back DE Za’Darius Smith, DTs Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris and OL Michael Dunn. Cleveland will reportedly add a number of external free agents as well with QB Jameis Winston, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Nyheim Hines and OL Hakeem Adeniji.

A trade for WR Jerry Jeudy is also pending.

Wednesday, hours before free agency officially opens, came another report of Cleveland retaining one of their own, P Corey Bojorquez:

#Browns have agreed to a 2-year deal to bring back punter Corey Borjorquez, per source — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) March 13, 2024

Bojorquez has spent two seasons with the Browns averaging 49.0 yards per punt with a net average of 41.5 with 54 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 16 going for touchbacks.

With free agency officially opening today, we should get some confirmation of some of the previously reported moves.