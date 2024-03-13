Browns Free Agency Profile: OL Hakeem Adeniji

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji on a 1-year deal.

Adeniji was drafted in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and was regarded as one of their better depth options on the offensive line during his time there. He started games at both offensive guard and tackle as well as contributed on special teams, specifically as a blocker on the field goal unit. He only participated in 4 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and was limited to special teams usage.

His positional versatility is what most likely made him an attractive option for the Browns, and he’ll have the ability to put that on full display throughout the summer as he competes for a roster spot in Cleveland.

To go along with Adeniji, the team was able to re-sign OG Michael Dunn and DT Shelby Harris as well on day two of the free agency period.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Hakeem Adeniji

Position

Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard

Height/Weight

6’4”, 315 pounds

2023 Team

Minnesota Vikings

Stats

2023: 4 games, 0 starts - 17 special teams snaps

Career: 43 games, 15 starts - 1008 offensive snaps, 178 special teams snaps

2023 Contract

1-year, $1,010,000 deal with Minnesota

Fit with Browns

Adeniji’s positional versatility brings added value to the offensive line room, and he has a decent amount of starting experience from his time with the Bengals. He was one of Cincinnati’s top “swing” linemen during his three seasons over there. While with the Vikings in 2023, he only participated on special teams with the PAT/field goal unit.

Though he didn’t fare exceptionally well as a starter, he gives Cleveland another option to evaluate throughout the summer in hopes of improving the quality of depth that new offensive line coach Andy Dickerson has to work with.

Browns player signing could impact

Adeniji will be competing with players like Dawson Deaton, Drew Forbes, and Leroy Watson to make the initial 53-man roster during training camp.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Signing Adeniji most likely won’t have any ramifications on the team’s draft plans. As of right now, he’s solely a versatile depth option that the team is bringing in to compete for a roster spot throughout the summer.

Reported Deal: 1-year deal, contract specifics not released

