NFL free agency: Browns backup OLman finds new home in Seattle

One of the more interesting parts of NFL free agency is watching players whose stories have become well-known to fans move on to other teams. When a player gets drafted by the Cleveland Browns, fans and media grab hold of everything they can about the player to try to understand them.

From the NFL draft until they are gone in NFL free agency, players become understood in detail.

For OL Nick Harris, the story in Cleveland doesn’t have a happy ending. Seen as a “steal” in the fifth round because of his agility at the center position, Harris played very limited snaps on offense his first two seasons behind JC Tretter.

With Tretter gone, Harris was expected to start in 2022 but was hurt at the start of preseason action, missed the season and lost his job to Ethan Pocic.

Wednesday, hours before NFL free agency officially opens, Harris reportedly is going to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, Pocic’s former team:

The #Seahawks agreed to terms with former #Browns OL Nick Harris to a one-year, $2.51 million deal plus incentives, per source. Max $3.26M for Harris, who has appeared in 40 career games (four starts). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Last year, the Browns drafted Luke Wypler as their potential future starting center but Harris found a role as the team’s de facto fullback. With his short stature, for offensive linemen, Harris was productive in that role and played his career-high in snaps, 311.