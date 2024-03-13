 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL free agency: Browns make 4 moves official

Still a number of other moves left to be confirmed by the team that have been reported

By Jared Mueller
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been busy in the first two plus days of legal tampering but, as of 4 PM Wednesday, official NFL free agency begins. Everything that has been reported about what the Browns have done thus far still needs to actually happen with pen-to-paper agreements.

Shortly before the league year started, the team made the return of DE Za’Darius Smith official with his two-year contract. As one of their own free agents, Cleveland was able to sign him before the league year started.

Shortly after the league year started at 4 PM, the team made three more moves official with the words “agree to terms” instead of signed which likely means the signings are pending physicals:

  • LB Jordan Hicks
  • RB Nyheim Hines
  • OL Hakeem Adeniji

On the Browns social media account, they noted Hicks’ history of playing for Lakota West in high school:

With a number of players officially being released this afternoon, GM Andrew Berry could continue to be busy as well as making other reported/rumored deals official as well.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...