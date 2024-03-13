NFL free agency: Browns make 4 moves official

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been busy in the first two plus days of legal tampering but, as of 4 PM Wednesday, official NFL free agency begins. Everything that has been reported about what the Browns have done thus far still needs to actually happen with pen-to-paper agreements.
Shortly before the league year started, the team made the return of DE Za’Darius Smith official with his two-year contract. As one of their own free agents, Cleveland was able to sign him before the league year started.
Shortly after the league year started at 4 PM, the team made three more moves official with the words “agree to terms” instead of signed which likely means the signings are pending physicals:
- LB Jordan Hicks
- RB Nyheim Hines
- OL Hakeem Adeniji
On the Browns social media account, they noted Hicks’ history of playing for Lakota West in high school:
from high school football to lakeshore Sundays, Jordan's returning to Ohio!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 13, 2024
» https://t.co/juxHWfXRw2 pic.twitter.com/GWUWkt92jr
With a number of players officially being released this afternoon, GM Andrew Berry could continue to be busy as well as making other reported/rumored deals official as well.
Loading comments...