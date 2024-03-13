Jerry Jeudy traded to Browns; Talks about his excitement and being sought by the team

“I feel like I’m wanted here.”

The Cleveland Browns made the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy official shortly after the start of the 2024 NFL league year and the wide receiver made his gratitude known. While NFL free agency has been the primary focus around the NFL, for the Browns the acquisition of the former first-round pick has been their biggest move.

Cleveland traded picks in the fifth round (from the Carolina Panthers) and sixth round (from the Houston Texans) to acquire who they hope will pair with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku to create a dynamic pass-catching group.

Despite the trade not being official until Wednesday afternoon, Jeudy was already in town and talked about feeling wanted by the Browns:

#Browns new WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland:



"It’s surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them." pic.twitter.com/n5bUWseWOv — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 13, 2024

In speaking to the team’s Kelsey Russo, as seen in the screenshot above, Jeudy talked about how much he looked up to Cooper as both are former Alabama Crimson Tide receivers.

As noted in the press release, Jeudy has had some success in the NFL but Denver’s quarterback struggles have limited his overall statistics:

He appeared in 57 games with 44 starts and recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Jeudy set career highs with 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and recorded 54 receptions and 758 receiving yards with two scores.

Jeudy has been near the top of explosive plays the last two years despite the lower overall stats:

Since 2022, Jerry Jeudy is one of five players with double digit receptions gaining 40+ yards.



Hill - 16

Cooper - 12

Shaheed - 11

Evans - 11

Jeudy - 10



Browns have two home run threats for Stefanski & Co. — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 9, 2024

With the trade now official, Cleveland has five draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

You can see Jeudy’s full interview with Russo here:

