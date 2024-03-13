 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Flacco reportedly finds a new team in NFL free agency

Colts bring in former Browns QB for a little more than Jameis Winston’s contract

By Jared Mueller
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL season can’t be told without QB Joe Flacco. Flacco won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after he was signed off his couch to start five games for the Browns.

During those five games, Cleveland went 4-1, clinched a playoff spot a week early and set a new level of excitement around the formerly elite quarterback. Flacco threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season but his two pick-6s were a part of the Browns playoff loss.

Jameis Winston, not Flacco, will reportedly be Deshaun Watson’s backup in 2024 despite a number of reports that Cleveland and Flacco were working on a reunion near the start of free agency.

Wednesday night, we learned that the Indianapolis Colts would instead bring in Flacco to backup Anthony Richardson:

Flacco’s contract is for 500K more guaranteed than what the Browns are reportedly giving Winston.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...