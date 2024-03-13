Joe Flacco reportedly finds a new team in NFL free agency

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL season can’t be told without QB Joe Flacco. Flacco won the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award after he was signed off his couch to start five games for the Browns.

During those five games, Cleveland went 4-1, clinched a playoff spot a week early and set a new level of excitement around the formerly elite quarterback. Flacco threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the regular season but his two pick-6s were a part of the Browns playoff loss.

Jameis Winston, not Flacco, will reportedly be Deshaun Watson’s backup in 2024 despite a number of reports that Cleveland and Flacco were working on a reunion near the start of free agency.

Wednesday night, we learned that the Indianapolis Colts would instead bring in Flacco to backup Anthony Richardson:

Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco to Indy. pic.twitter.com/e9aNkQGfaG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Flacco’s contract is for 500K more guaranteed than what the Browns are reportedly giving Winston.