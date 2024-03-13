The Cleveland Browns, reportedly, continue to stay busy as NFL free agency finally opened at 4 PM on Wednesday. The team confirmed four moves including the return of DE Za’Darius Smith in free agency and shared a video with WR Jerry Jeudy after acquiring him in a trade.

Reportedly bringing back punter Corey Bojorquez was a key move for special teams earlier in the day as well.

The Browns also lost a few players on Wednesday with FB/OL Nick Harris heading to Seattle and TE Harrison Bryant to Las Vegas.

Potentially replacing both is Giovanni Ricci who is listed as both a fullback and a tight end:

Former #Panthers TE/FB Giovanni Ricci has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal, per league source.



Ricci was set to become a restricted free agent but wasn’t tendered by Carolina. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 14, 2024

The 6’3”, 230-pound Ricci is from Loveland, Ohio. He’s played three seasons with the Panthers including four starts. His best season receiving season was in 2022 when he had eight receptions for 100 yards.

Ricci has only played 337 snaps on offense but was significantly involved on special teams with 647 snaps.

Given Cleveland’s limited use of the fullback position, Ricci will likely fight for a roster with his versatility and usefulness to ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone.