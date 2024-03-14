Daily Dawg Chow 3/14: Cleveland Browns swap several depth positions as Free Agency continues

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Browns add TE/FB from Ohio after losing Harrison Bryant, Nick Harris (Jared Mueller) Giovanni Ricci leaves the Carolina Panthers
- Joe Flacco reportedly finds a new team in NFL free agency (Jared Mueller) Colts bring in former Browns QB for a little more than Jameis Winston’s contract
- Browns reportedly hiring second college coach (Thomas Moore) “UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton is reportedly joining HC Kevin Stefanski’s staff as an offensive assitant/run game specialist.”
- Jerry Jeudy traded to Browns; Talks about his excitement and being sought by the team (Jared Mueller) Browns trade with the Broncos becomes official
- NFL free agency: Browns make 4 moves official (Jared Mueller) Still a number of other moves left to be confirmed by the team that have been reported
- Browns Free Agency Profile: OL Hakeem Adeniji (Matt Wilson) Cleveland adds depth to their offensive line with the versatile Adeniji
- NFL free agency: Browns backup OLman finds new home in Seattle (Jared Mueller) Nick Harris was replaced by Ethan Pocic due to injury and never got his job back
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Roster Construction Continues With Additions Of Giovanni Ricci, Tony Brown (Sports Illustrated) “Along with Ricci, another report from Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle revealed that the Browns had also agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran CB and special teams ace Tony Brown. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons in Indianapolis as he now gets a chance to reunite with his former special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone in Cleveland.”
- Jerry Jeudy ‘welcomed’ as some of the newest Cleveland Browns deals become official (Akron Beacon Journal) “Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said he felt wanted when he arrived with the Browns, who officially announced his deal, as well as four other signings.”
- Browns free-agency tracker: A look at Cleveland’s signings, trades and cuts (The Athletic) “The Browns have been big March spenders in the past, and the front office, led by general manager Andrew Berry, always has an aggressive mindset. Cleveland is looking to maximize its current roster in the wake of an 11-win 2023 season.”
- ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi implies Browns didn’t re-sign Joe Flacco to spite fans (Awful Announcing) “ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi implies that the Cleveland Browns didn’t re-sign Joe Flacco out of spite for the fanbase.”
- Browns hire a new coordinator, RB and Offensive Tackle (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the first true day of free agency
