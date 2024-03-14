NFL free agency: Browns find their Mike Ford replacement on special teams according to report

NFL free agency started with a few splashes early in the legal tampering period with players reportedly agreeing to sign big deals for multiple years. As the first day that deals could actually be signed came to an end, we started to see more and more smaller moves.

For the Cleveland Browns, the big move came with the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy and, based on multiple reports, bringing back a few of their key guys.

Special teams have been a focus with punter Corey Bojorquez, returner Nyheim Hines and FB/TE Giovanni Ricci. Reportedly, CB Tony Brown is the latest special teams player Cleveland will be adding to the roster:

Cleveland #Browns to sign special teams ace Tony Brown to a 1-year deal, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

Brown would replace what the team lost when CB Mike Ford Jr. signed with the Houston Texans.

Brown spent one year under Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Brown’s five-year career spans three different teams and 61 career games. During that time he’s played over 1,000 snaps on special teams and almost 500 on the defensive side of the ball but most of those came in his first two years in the NFL.

Undrafted from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Brown’s NFL draft profile shows why he’s been valued on special teams:

Strengths Built like a safety with muscular arms and thick, well-defined lowers Nickel cornerback with good toughness Eager and aggressive in run support Punch can rattle pads of slot blockers before discarding Launches himself into contact Size/speed prospect Plus downhill closing burst from off-man coverage Core special teams talent all day long

Cleveland has only confirmed four moves beyond the Jeudy trade. We will continue to keep you up to date on all rumors and official news as it becomes available.