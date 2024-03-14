Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 4) - Rumors, Signings, and More

It is Day 4 of the Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency, as we began seeing all of the official moves come across the wire yesterday.

We also saw a few new moves for the Browns, such as signing a fullback, adding a special teams ace, but also saying goodbye to the likes of TE Harrison Bryant and OL Nick Harris. P Corey Bojorquez also re-signed. To see how these moves will impact Super Bowl odds, check out DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day! You can catch up on yesterday’s live blog here.

2024 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 4

9:12 AM: Andrew Berry continues signing players to compete for a spot on the depth chart. According to Brad Stainbrook, Cleveland is signing DL Quinton Jefferson, who had six sacks with the Jets last year.

#Browns are signing Quinton Jefferson. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 14, 2024

9:00 AM: The Browns are still looking to upgrade their linebacker room, as Devin Bush is visiting with the team today. Now we're at the stage of free agency where more players are taking visits as opposed to quickly signing.

Free-agent linebacker Devin Bush, the former first-round pick who played for the Steelers and Seahawks, is visiting today with the Cleveland Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

8:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! Welcome to Day 4 of NFL Free Agency, which is the second day of the league year.

Yesterday was all about dotting the i's and making things official with key additions. The other moves made were special teams-related, but it was a bit sad to see the departure of TE Harrison Bryant to the Raiders.

Is today a day that we see Andrew Berry make a bigger splash? A trade? Some contract restructuring? Stay tuned, Browns fans!