Report: Browns signing DT who had 6 sacks last season

The importance of the defensive line was never more apparent for the Cleveland Browns until comparing the unit in 2023 to the ones before it. The change to DC Jim Schwartz from DC Joe Woods was important for multiple reasons starting with the return to valuing the line of scrimmage on that side of the ball.

Last year, the Browns invested in DT Dalvin Tomlinson, signed DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and traded for DE Za’Darius Smith while adding depth pieces in DTs Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris.

All of those players will be back next year, based on reports, with DT Jordan Elliott being the lone departure so far from the unit.

GM Andrew Berry may have just replaced Elliott with a better pass rusher from the position in Quinton Jefferson:

#Browns are signing Quinton Jefferson. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 14, 2024

Jefferson had six sacks last year in just 469 snaps for the New York Jets. The previous year, with the Seattle Seahawks, he had 5.5 following 4.5 in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. Jefferson has accumulated 192 tackles, 77 QB hits, 28 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The team has confirmed five moves, including the WR Jerry Jeudy trade, so far. We will keep you up to date as more become official.