Browns Free Agency Profile: QB Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on a 1-year deal worth up to $8.7 million.

Winston was drafted in the 1st round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He went on to start 70 games for the Buccaneers, throwing for over 4,000 yards in three out of his five seasons with the team. He also led the lead in passing yards during the 2019 season with 5,109 yards. Though that was a special campaign for Winston, he also led the league in interceptions with 30.

He’s had a “shaky” career as a full-time starter, but he’s been an above-average backup throughout his time with the New Orleans Saints over the past four seasons. Though the organization will never forget what Joe Flacco did for the team in 2023, based on a few different factors, the front office felt it was best to go in a different direction in 2024.

To go along with Winston, the team was able to re-sign OG Michael Dunn and DT Shelby Harris as well on day two of the free agency period.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Jameis Winston

Position

Quarterback

Height/Weight

6’4”, 231 pounds

2023 Team

New Orleans Saints

Stats

2023: 7 games, 0 starts - 264 passing yards, 53.2% comp., 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, -6 rush. yards

Career: 93 games, 80 starts - 22,104 passing yards, 61.2% comp., 141 touchdowns, 99 interceptions, 1214 rush. yards, 11 touchdowns

2023 Contract

Final year of New Orleans deal, $4,597,000 cap hit

Fit with Browns

Winston is the type of big, strong-armed quarterback that Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey like to use. He’s another quarterback who has multiple seasons worth of starting experience and has shown the ability to take over games with his arm on occasion.

Though he’s undoubtedly had a very “up and down” career so far, he’s still considered to be an above-average backup around the league and has registered 13 game-winning drives and 8 fourth-quarter comebacks throughout his time in the NFL.

Browns player signing could impact

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - Though Winston won’t have much competition for the backup quarterback role in 2024, his presence in Cleveland could aid in the development of “DTR”.

Thompson-Robinson has a chance to “pick the brains” of two quarterbacks with starting experience in multiple offensive systems.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Signing Winston will have no bearing on the team’s draft plans in 2024, as the team wasn’t planning on drafting a quarterback.

Reported Deal: 1-year, $4 million with an additional $4.7 million in incentives

