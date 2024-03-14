Report: Browns sign former Steelers 1st round pick

In general, NFL free agency has fizzled down to one-year contracts and players who will fight to make the roster. The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to sign a few of those players in the last 24 hours:

With a roster strengthened by the return of Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris and the trade for Jerry Jeudy, the Browns seem to be focused on smaller names that can fill certain roles on the team.

This morning we shared in our Day 4 Rumor blog that LB Devin Bush was visiting Cleveland. Thursday afternoon that visit turned into a reported signing:

Browns are signing former Steelers and Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/K7RDybqy7p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Bush was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. The Steelers traded a first, second and third-round pick to move up from the 20th pick to the 10th to select the former Michigan Wolverines linebacker.

Despite a draft profile that noted great play strength, eye discipline and football IQ, Bush never performed at the level of his draft status in Pittsburgh. In 52 games with 48 starts, Bush struggled to be impactful.

The Steelers declined his fifth-year option leading Bush to sign with the Seattle Seahawks for a one-year minimum deal. He only played in 27% of Seattle’s defensive snaps but logged 138 on special teams.

Bush will likely fight for a roster spot in Cleveland with a chance to make an impact on special teams. A fresh start and DC Jim Schwartz could help revitalize his career but the undersized (5’11”) has a lot to prove.

Interestingly, Devin’s father, Devin Bush Sr., finished his eight-year career as a member of the Browns. The free safety played in 31 games with 16 starts between 2001 and 2002.