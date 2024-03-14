NFL free agency: Browns make 2 more re-signings official

The Cleveland Browns 2024 offseason has been primarily about bringing back most of a roster that made the NFL playoffs last year despite injury after injury befalling players. The trade for WR Jerry Jeudy was the biggest new addition while signing backup QB Jameis Winston, according to reports, drew the biggest fan reaction.

Wednesday, the first day free agents could sign with new teams, the Browns made four moves official on top of the Jeudy trade:

Bringing back DE Za’Darius Smith

Signing LB Jordan Hicks

Signing RG Nyheim Hines

Signing OL Hakeem Adeniji

There are still a few moves left that have not been made official, like signing Winston, but Cleveland made two more official on Thursday with the re-signing of DT Shelby Harris and OL Michael Dunn:

In his first year with the Browns, Harris played in all 17 games with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, three QB hits, five passes defended and 1.5 sacks. As an important anchor in the middle of the defense, the nine-year veteran’s impact goes far beyond the stats. With a solid rotation, Cleveland was able to keep Harris’ snaps low, 42%, to keep him fresh.

Dunn has been with the Browns since 2020. He played a career-high 248 snaps on the offensive line in 2023 and provides the team with a solid depth option who also stepped in as an extra tight end at times.