Daily Dawg Chow 3/15: Browns bring in Devin Bush, Quinton Jefferson and Tony Brown, re-sign Michael Dunn

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Browns make 2 more re-signings official (Jared Mueller) Shelby Harris, Michael Dunn add depth to the Browns lines
- Report: Browns sign former Steelers 1st round pick (Jared Mueller) Devin Bush joins the Browns, a team his father played for
- Breaking down the NFL rule change proposals for the 2024 season (Chris Pokorny) Which changes would you like to see approved?
- Browns Free Agency Profile: QB Jameis Winston (Matt Wilson) Cleveland tabs Winston to be their next backup quarterback
- Report: Browns signing DT who had 6 sacks last season (Jared Mueller) Quinton Jefferson is not a well known name but has been productive rushing the passer from inside
- NFL free agency: Browns find their Mike Ford replacement on special teams according to report (Jared Mueller) Tony Brown played under Bubba Ventrone with the Colts in 2022
More Cleveland Browns news:
- G Michael Dunn re-signs with the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Dunn has been with Cleveland since 2020 and has played in 42 total games over his four seasons – including seven starts. He’s served in a backup role for the offensive line as well as a contributor on special teams.”
- After Free Agent Visit, Former Steelers LB Devin Bush Signing With Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Former Steelers top 10 pick Devin Bush is signing a one-year deal with the Browns for 2024.”
- Jerry Jeudy gets ‘fresh start’ after trade to Cleveland Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “I feel like a fresh start,” Jeudy said. “It’s going to be exciting just to be able to be somewhere new, especially having all the great guys on the team. So it is just going to make things a lot more easier for me and just better.”
- Quinton Jefferson agrees to deal with Browns, source says (ESPN) “Jefferson played only 469 defensive snaps, his lowest total since 2017 with Seattle, but that can be attributed to the Jets’ deep defensive line. Typically, they rotated eight or nine players on game day.”
- Recapping the Browns free agency so far (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over (mostly) everything that’s happened so far
Loading comments...