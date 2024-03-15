Browns 53-man roster after the first wave of NFL free agency

Not every move is official and only a couple are seen as “big” but the Cleveland Browns have been busy during the first wave of NFL free agency. Prior to free agency, we shared that the team seemed to have nine roster spots available on their 53-man roster.

Since then, between the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy, retaining a few key players and adding a number of outside free agents on one-year deals, GM Andrew Berry has pushed the roster much closer to full.

For now, we will assume all of the players signed so far in free agency have some kind of guaranteed money (Chris will be reviewing contracts for the site soon) and will make the roster. We are also assuming all the reported deals will become official.

Browns 53-man roster - Likely Locks

QB: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson Robinson - 3

RB: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, Pierre Strong - 4

WR: Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell - 5

TE: David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Giovanni Ricci - 3

OL: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, James Hudson III, Luke Wypler, Hakeem Adeniji, Michael Dunn - 10

Offense total: 25

DE: Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire - 5

DT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, Siaki Ika - 5

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate - 4

CB: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown - 5

S: Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, D’Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman - 4

Defense total: 23

Special Teams: Charley Hughlett, Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez - 3

Total: 51

2024 NFL Draft Picks

Cleveland currently has five selections in the upcoming NFL draft. Here is a mock draft of what those five could end up looking like.

Total: 5

Quite simply, with the 51 guys listed above and the five draft picks incoming, at least three will not be able to make the team. Obviously, injuries play a role and Berry could still look to move players or picks.

The Browns also have 18 other players under contract for 2024. While none have any guaranteed money on their contracts but LB Tony Fields II, CB Kahlef Hailassie, WR Michael Woods and OL Drew Forbes are among the group that will likely be on the team’s 90-man roster for sure.

What do you think when you see Cleveland’s 53-man roster at this point in the offseason?