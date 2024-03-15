Browns hiring Mike Vrabel per multiple reports

The Cleveland Browns offseason is rarely as quiet as the 2024 one has been. The team has added a number of players in free agency and made a big move for WR Jerry Jeudy but the offseason has lacked the kind of “splashes” that we have seen in the past.

With HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry entering the final years of their contracts, with likely extensions coming, the Browns are hoping to build on their success from 2023. Berry has retained many of the players from that team and, now, Mike Vrabel will be joining to help both Stefanski and Berry:

Browns are hiring former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as a coaching and personnel consultant, per @FieldYates and me. Vrabel now returns to Ohio, where he was a standout Ohio State LB. pic.twitter.com/NPhXHhTe1q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

In the consultant role, Vrabel is able to keep whatever coaching salary was owed to him from the Tennessee Titans while adding whatever Cleveland is paying him.

An Akron native, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star grew up a Browns fan:

Vrabel grew up a Browns fan in Akron. https://t.co/4Ckn0ns3fd — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 15, 2024

In six years as the Titans head coach, Vrabel led his teams to a 54-45 record with three playoff appearances. Prior to taking over in Tennessee, Vrabel was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Current Browns DC Jim Schwartz was on Vrabel’s staff with the Titans.

Based on an early report, it looks like Stefanski wanted a little more seasoned help for the coaching staff:

The plan here, as it was communicated to me, is for Vrabel to act as a sounding board for Kevin Stefanski but also as a resource for a coaching staff with a lot of youth and turnover. It’s an interesting idea. https://t.co/jbfOn1gk0R — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 15, 2024

Vrabel was expected to immediately get another head coaching position this offseason. When that didn’t happen, he was able to take his time finding what he wanted to do for the upcoming season. It is likely he will be near the top of the candidate lists for many teams going into the 2025 offseason.