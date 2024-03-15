Browns make 4 more NFL free agency moves official

The Cleveland Browns are slowly but surely making moves official that have been reported over the first few days of NFL free agency. As we put together what we think the current Browns 53-man roster looks like, a few of those moves were unofficial at the time.

So far we had official announcements on the trade for WR Jerry Jeudy, whose contract was already adjusted, four free agent moves including Za’Darius Smith confirmed on Wednesday and two moves including Shelby Harris announced on Thursday.

While the big news Friday was Mike Vrabel joining the staff, Cleveland also made four other free agent moves official:

Re-signing P Corey Bojorquez

Signing LB Devin Bush

Re-signing DT Maurice Hurst

Signing TE Giovanni Ricci

From the list of reported moves, that only leaves a couple left to be made official. QB Jameis Winston is expected to join the Browns as their backup, CB Tony Brown has reportedly agreed to join the team and DT Quinton Jefferson will be adding to the defensive line according to reports.

We will continue to keep you up to date as those moves become official and any other Browns-related news all offseason.