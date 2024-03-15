Browns divisional rival gives up on former 1st round QB

The Cleveland Browns have been known as the quarterback graveyard for the better part of three decades.

But that title may now reside 135 miles to the east in Pittsburgh.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers presented quarterback Russell Wilson - whom the Denver Broncos are paying $37.8 million to not play quarterback for them this season - as their latest attempt to fill the void left by Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after the 2021 season.

A few hours later, the news dropped that the Steelers are trading Kenny Pickett, their first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in addition to Pickett the Steelers are sending a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft to the Eagles, and in return are getting a third-round pick in this year’s draft and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trade: Steelers are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap, sources tell ESPN.



Once Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, Pickett preferred to move on. pic.twitter.com/cvsAP2e8lB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

The trade leaves the 35-year-old Wilson as the only quarterback currently on Pittsburgh’s roster as they previously saw Mitchell Trubisky leave in free agency for the Buffalo Bills and Mason Rudolph sign with the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers made Pickett, who played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. In return, they got 25 games, 13 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 4,474 yards, and a 78.8 quarterback ranking.

Earlier in the offseason, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan claimed that the team had “full faith” in Pickett, but clearly had other ideas as the Wilson signing revealed.

The Browns faced Pickett three times and held him to 523 yards and two touchdowns, while sacking him six times and holding him a completion percentage of just 49.43 on 87 pass attempts.

It has been quite the offseason for what is presumably one of the league’s “model franchises.”