NFL free agency: 2 unfiltered thoughts as the first week wraps up

Hello. You woke up today, so you are already winning in some form, lets keep that going. The offseason is well upon us. Players are signing with new teams, teams are finding ways to improve and everyone is busy doing something productive (except maybe the Cowboys). As for me personally? I’m recovering from another wisdom tooth removal (left side was done in January, right side was done recently) but that hasn’t stopped me from reacting to all the free agency moves that the Cleveland Browns have been doing.

Stop complaining about the backup QB situation (it’s the least important problem)

Only in Cleveland. The Browns made a move, unofficially at this point, at the backup quarterback position this week. Joe Flacco was not brought back. Instead, it was Jameis Winston that was brought in. For some reason, people in Cleveland have a problem with it.

Some are going to extreme lengths to say that the Browns chose to bring in Winston instead of Flacco to spite the fans:

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi implies Browns didn’t re-sign Joe Flacco to spite fans https://t.co/R59wFqiGWq pic.twitter.com/2H8a7QJUqS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 13, 2024

Let me professional for one minute. Yes, Flacco coming off the couch and helping guide Cleveland to the playoffs was cool. However, the team had a clear ceiling with Flacco under center and the team wasn’t going far.

Sure, Flacco played fine when he was here and it helped him win Comeback Player of the Year, but every game he played in he gave the ball away to the opposing team at least once. Some of the think-pieces that I am seeing from fans or specific media members about why Flacco wasn’t brought back are flat-out ridiculous.

Winston is younger. If you were to compare the contracts Winston and Flacco received, they are essentially the same. Despite the off-the-field issues Winston had years ago, he has found a way to navigate passed that and has a likable, fun personality. He was loved in New Orleans, and he is well-loved around the league.

Just got of the phone with QB Jameis Winston on his decision to agree with Cleveland: "Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun… pic.twitter.com/o1XsgyzEcn — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2024

The Browns have a pretty solid team around for the first time and somehow people are complaining about the backup QB position. It’s like having a nice house but you are complaining that you don’t have a smart refrigerator. Stop complaining.

The Browns aren’t done in Free Agency (I’m expecting one more move)

It’s just a hunch, but I have a feeling that Cleveland GM Andrew Berry isn’t done adding talent to their team. Mainly on the defensive side of the ball.

If you were to look at the defense right now, the two positions that need to be addressed are the interior defensive tackle position and the linebacker position. Losing Anthony Walker in free agency was expected but having to replace Sione Takitaki is something that was not. Linebacker Jordan Hicks was brought in and has some familiarity with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

If the Browns were to look in the linebacker free agency pool, I would look at Cody Barton and Jerome Baker. Barton, who spent last season with the Washington Commanders after a stint with the Seattle Seahawks is a solid piece who is good in coverage, doesn’t miss a ton of tackles. As far as Baker goes, the Benedictine and Ohio State standout could fit if Cleveland were to reach out after he was let go by the Miami Dolphins.

On the interior defensive line, I think the Browns aren’t done yet. Re-signing Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris was huge and bringing in Quinton Jefferson was solid, but they need a main guy. Arik Armstead and D.J. Reader could have worked but signed elsewhere already. A name that should be considered is Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Going back to last offseason, I was an advocate of the Browns potentially trading for Buckner and it would make sense if Buckner was available for the right price.

The Colts re-signed DT Grover Stewart and brought in DT Raekwon Davis on the interior of the defensive line. Indianapolis would save $20 million off their salary cap if they traded the 30-year-old Buckner.

Cleveland isn’t done yet, just a hunch.