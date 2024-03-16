Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/16/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns hiring Mike Vrabel per multiple reports (Jared Mueller) - With head coach Kevin Stefanski and general Andrew Berry entering the final years of their contracts, with likely extensions coming, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to build on their success from 2023. Berry has retained many of the players from that team and, now, Mike Vrabel will be joining to help both Stefanski and Berry.
- Browns restructure WR Jerry Jeudy’s contract to free up $10 million in cap space (Chris Pokorny) - According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns have cleared over $10 million in cap space for the 2024 season by restructuring the contract of newly-acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
- Meet Browns new running back Nyheim Hines (Barry Shuck) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry signed running back Nyheim Hines away from the Buffalo Bills on the second day of the legal free agency period. But who is he? And what is this? No stats at all from last year? Why? What does he bring to Cleveland’s roster?
- Browns 53-man roster after the first wave of NFL free agency (Jared Mueller) - In the past week, between the trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, retaining a few key players, and adding several outside free agents on one-year deals, general manager Andrew Berry has pushed the Cleveland Browns roster much closer to full.
- Browns make 4 more NFL free agency moves official (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns made four more of their free agent moves official on Friday.
- Browns divisional rival gives up on former first-round QB (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns have been known as the quarterback graveyard for the better part of three decades. But that title may now reside 135 miles to the east in Pittsburgh.
Cleveland Browns:
- Why WR Jerry Jeudy is grateful the Browns didn’t listen to one All-Pro receiver’s opinion of him (cleveland.com) - New Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy found himself in the eye of the storm last season when two-time All-Pro receiver Steve Smith Sr. ripped him before a Thursday Night Football loss to the Chiefs on NFL Network.
- Browns made a bad decision by choosing Jameis Winston over Joe Flacco (Browns Zone) - So what part of saving their season did the Browns not like about Joe Flacco? Was it the fact that the Browns scored an average of 31 points per game in Flacco’s four regular-season wins, as opposed to the Browns’ average of 21 points per game when somebody other than Flacco was the quarterback? What did Browns officials not like about Flacco, who did everything a backup quarterback is supposed to do — and then he did a little bit more.
- Giant bobbleheads & more featured at new Cleveland Browns exhibit at Pro Football HOF (Beacon Journal) - Visitors to a new special exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame have the chance to stand toe-to-toe with the most famous toe in Cleveland football history, Lou Groza. He is among six Cleveland Browns represented as 6-foot bobbleheads in the temporary display entitled “A Legacy Unleashed,” which honors the history of the Cleveland Browns.
- Jerry Jeudy believes he is “at the right spot” with the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - As Jerry Jeudy walked through the halls of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, he took in all the sights of his new NFL team. He made his way around the building to meet with Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. He saw his name above a locker in the Browns’ locker room. He even picked out his jersey number and was surprised with his jersey. Jeudy was officially a member of the Cleveland Browns.
NFL:
- Aaron Donald retires: Rams superstar left his indelible mark on the NFL, quarterbacks (Los Angeles Times) - As his career progressed, and he amassed sacks and NFL defensive player of the year awards, Los Angeles Rams lineman Aaron Donald put himself on track for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Friday, after Donald announced his retirement, the Hall of Fame indicated it was waiting for a player expected to be a unanimous selection in his first year of eligibility.
- The Vikings acquired the No. 23 pick in a trade. What will they do next? (startribune.com) - The Minnesota Vikings sent their 2024 and 2025 second-round picks to the Houston Texnas on Friday, which could help them move up to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins.
- The NFL keeps telling us running backs aren’t valuable. We keep loving them anyway (The Ringer) - It might be sound business to replace aging running backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones with younger or cheaper players. So why does it feel so wrong?
- Dallas Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup (NFL.com) - Leighton Vander Esch’s time in Dallas is over. The Dallas Cowboys are releasing the veteran linebacker and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Vander Esch’s release came with a failed physical designation, and Gallup is being let go with a post-June 1 designation, the team later announced.
