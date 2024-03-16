NFL free agency: Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley comparison is shocking for multiple reasons

When searching for a picture for this article there were none to be found when putting the names Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley together. In both USA Today’s and Getty’s photo library, there is not one photo of Cooper and Ridley in the same shot.

Why is that surprising?

Cooper and Ridley are both 29 years old and both played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite that, the two were never on the same team together.

For some of you, that Ridley went to Alabama was unknown. For far more of you, the fact that Ridley, who just signed a four-year, $97 million deal in NFL free agency, is the same age as the Cleveland Browns top receiver is close to shocking.

The reason it is shocking is actually logical. Cooper entered the NFL as a 21-year-old in 2015, has played for three teams and put up big numbers for all of them. Ridley entered the league as a 24-year-old in 2018, was suspended in for all of 2022 and has just two 1,000-yard seasons in his five.

To be fair, Cooper does turn 30 in June while Ridley doesn’t hit that mark until late in the 2024 NFL season (December 20th).

This graphic shows the huge difference in performance between the two:

With Cooper set for free agency next season, it will be interesting how his contract compares to the one Ridley just signed. Next year, when both will be 30 when NFL free agency starts, the newest Tennessee Titans receiver will have a base salary of over $22 million to go along with $5 million of his signing bonus for a cap number of $28 million.

Will teams see Cooper’s age and justify a similar deal or will his 7,926 snaps (before the 2024 season compared to Ridley’s 3,470) be held against him?

How surprised are you that the two receivers are the same age, never played together despite going to the same college and have had that different of production?

For Browns fans, would you be okay with Cooper getting a similar deal as Ridley? Join the comment section below to discuss!