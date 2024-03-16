NFL free agency: Browns reportedly retaining another key defender

Going into the 2024 NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns had a whopping 26 pending free agents. From that list, the Browns have lost seven to other teams, so far according to reports:

QB Joe Flacco

LB Sione Takitaki

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

DT Jordan Elliott

TE Harrison Bryant

OL Nick Harris

CB Mike Ford

NFL free agency has also seen Cleveland retain six players:

DE Za’Darius Smith

DT Shelby Harris

DT Maurice Hurst

P Corey Bojorquez

OL Michael Dunn

DL Sam Kamara (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

Saturday came a report that safety Rodney McLeod would also be returning for DC Jim Schwartz’s defense:

#Browns safety Rodney McLeod is close to returning to CLE on a one-year deal. He's coming off of surgery to repair a torn biceps. Excellent leader and another former Jim Schwartz #Eagles player, like new LB Jordan Hicks. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 16, 2024

McLeod will be going into his 13th season in the NFL after being undrafted out the University of Virginia in 2012.

Last year, his first with Cleveland, McLeod started five of the 10 games he played before going down with the torn biceps mentioned above. He had 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defense. His biggest contribution was keeping the defensive backs in the proper position as Schwartz’s trusted veteran.