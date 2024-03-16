Deshaun Watson: ‘We have the pieces to win a Super Bowl’

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a busy first week of free agency as the team signed eight players, made a trade for another one, and retained six of their free agents.

While all the pieces matter as the Browns look to build off their playoff appearance in 2023, arguably the biggest moves were the trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and the decision to keep the defensive line intact by re-signing defensive end Za’Darius Smith, and defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst II.

One person is on board with Berry’s work is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who talked about the moves during his appearance on Friday with Quincy Avery on their QB Unplugged show:

“We got Z and Mo back - we got the energy man. I bet everyone on the defense is stoked because I’m turned up about bringing the fellas back and keeping the locker room intact. We’re trying to make some things happen this year, and it is a special defense with those folks coming back, and I’m super excited about it.”

The addition of Jeudy to an offense that includes wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, tight end David Njoku, and (eventually) running back Nick Chubb has Watson feeling positive heading into the upcoming season:

“We got the pieces (to win a Super Bowl) we just have to put it all together. Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity to be on the field at the same time for a full season, we have the chance to do it. “We have the defense, we have the offense, we have the special teams, the culture and the fanbase to do it. We got everything (in place), we just have to go out and do it.”

In addition to the new players on the field, the Browns have made several additions to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff, most notably bringing in Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator.

Watson had the opportunity to meet with Stefanski and Dorsey recently in Los Angeles, where Watson continues to rehab his surgically repaired shoulder. The trip provided Watson and Dorsey to begin the process of getting to know each other, and the vibes were strong between the two, according to Watson:

“It was a great time. I got to know Dorsey and we barely talked about football, it was really about getting to know each other and having a good time. A lot of people think Kevin is real quiet, but outside of football we are competing and trash talking, we have a good time in the meeting rooms, and I look forward to having that with Ken as well.”

As for his rehab, Watson said that everything is on track, he should be throwing “very soon,” and remains confident that everything should be fine barring any unexpected setbacks.