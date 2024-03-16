Justin Fields traded to the AFC North for a late conditional pick

Everyone who looked at the Pittsburgh Steelers the last two years knew they needed a different offensive system and a different quarterback to run that system. OC Matt Canada was fired during the 2023 season with Arthur Smith brought in this offseason to replace him.

The Steelers also traded away QB Kenny Pickett after signing QB Russell Wilson to a veteran’s minimum contract. Wilson was reportedly given promises that he would start for Pittsburgh but the one-year contract did not give him much security.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields was also rumored to the Steelers before the Wilson deal and now, a few days after signing Wilson, Pittsburgh has in fact also added the young Fields:

Trade condition update: The 2025 6th-round pick that the Steelers traded to the Bears for Justin Fields will become a 4th-round pick if he plays in 51 percent of the plays this season, per source. https://t.co/mwHyivli7I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Very small compensation for the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft who has started 38 games. While the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback has not been great, Fields threw for 40 touchdowns and ran for over 2,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in just three seasons with a bad Bears team.

Wilson will be the starter in Pittsburgh but now the Steelers also have a young player at the position:

Is it a competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in Pittsburgh?



One source just texted: “Russ is the starter.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024

Pittsburgh will have to decide on Fields’ fifth-year option by May 2nd. Based on Fields meeting the playtime incentive, the Steelers would be on the hook for around $25.5 million in 2025 if they pick it up.

For the Bears, they clear the path to draft QB Caleb Williams while Pittsburgh takes a very cheap chance on a quarterback with a lot of upside leaving a bad situation.

Are you surprised how little Chicago could get in exchange for Fields? Does the combination of Wilson and Fields make the Steelers a much bigger threat in the AFC North?