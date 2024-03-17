Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/17/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Deshaun Watson: ‘We have the pieces to win a Super Bowl’ (Thomas Moore) - One person who is on board with the work that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew has done is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who talked about the offseason moves during his appearance with Quincy Avery on their QB Unplugged show.
- Meet new Browns defensive tackle: Quinton Jefferson (Barry Shuck) - On Thursday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry reportedly signed what should be the fifth defensive tackle roster member when Quinton Jefferson agreed to terms.
- Browns reportedly retaining another key defender (Jared Mueller) - Saturday came a report that safety Rodney McLeod would also be returning for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense.
- NFL free agency: 2 unfiltered thoughts as the first week wraps up (Curtiss Brown) - The Cleveland Browns made a move, unofficially at this point, at the backup quarterback position this week. Joe Flacco was not brought back. Instead, it was Jameis Winston that was brought in. For some reason, people in Cleveland have a problem with it.
- Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley comparison is shocking for multiple reasons (Jared Mueller) - Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley are both 29 years old and both played for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite that, the two were never on the same team together.
- Browns longtime Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland retires (Barry Shuck) -After 26 years in the NFL, Brad Melland announced his retirement as Director of Equipment Operations of the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns:
- Jameis Winston brings these 3 positives — and 1 notorious negative — to the Browns (cleveland.com) - To the disdain of some, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry decided on Jameis Winston over last year’s hero, Joe Flacco, as Deshaun Watson’s backup for 2024.
- Jordan Hicks ‘excited for another opportunity’ to play for Jim Schwartz with Browns (Beacon Journal) - One of the biggest draws for new Cleveland Browns linebacker Jodan Hicks was a chance to reunite with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was Hicks’ defensive coordinator during his final three seasons with the Eagles from 2016-18.
- ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi implies Browns didn’t re-sign Joe Flacco to spite fans (Awful Announcing) - With the Cleveland Browns’ offseason underway, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi made it clear that he wanted the team he covers to re-sign Joe Flacco — especially if the alternative would be signing Jameis Winston. So when the Browns, in fact, signed Winston — and thus, not Flacco — the longtime Browns analyst/columnist reacted accordingly, implying that the team had spited not just him, but the entire Cleveland fanbase.
NFL:
- Seahawks to sign LB Jerome Baker, potentially filling last starting spot on defense (The Seattle Times) - And with that — the news Saturday that they will sign free-agent linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year contract — the Seattle Seahawks appear to have reassembled a projected starting 11 on defense. Jerome Baker, who played for the Dolphins, will sign a contract reported to be worth up to $7 million.
- Who will be the the Giants’ next face of the franchise? (ESPN) - In a matter of seven months, Saquon Barkley is gone, off to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, and Danile Jones’ future is murky, at best. It has the New York Giants searching for a new face of the franchise as general manager Joe Schoen overhauls the roster.
- New Bears WR Keenan Allen: ‘Nothing changes but the jersey’ as he looks to keep producing (Chicago Sun-Times) - The Bears were so ecstatic to get six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to Halas Hall that they sent a private jet to pick him up. Even after 11 seasons in the NFL and over $100 million in career earnings, he’d never been on one and thought that was pretty cool.
- Congrats on a brilliant offseason for the Bucs (They’re gonna need it) (Tampa Bay Times) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed their most important free agents, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee another division title.
Loading comments...