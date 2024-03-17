Browns starting lineup after the first week of the 2024 offseason

NFL fans are well aware that so much will happen between now and the start of the NFL season almost six months away. The first week of the NFL offseason, with NFL free agency and trades taking center stage, may have drastically changed a few teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, while others have mostly kept their roster stable.

The Cleveland Browns fall more into the latter category by retaining a lot of last year’s roster, like safety Rodney McLeod Saturday according to reports.

The Browns 53-man roster is quite full at this point but will see more changes, including the NFL draft, before September rolls around. Whether it is injuries, trades, more free agency or what they do in the draft, Cleveland’s roster is far from certain.

The Browns starting lineup seems pretty locked in, barring injuries, however:

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: Jerome Ford (unless Nick Chubb’s rehab goes quicker than expected)

WR: Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore

TE: David Njoku

OL: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

The offense line is the biggest question with all three tackles, including Dawand Jones, coming off of surgery. The expectation here is that Conklin is the starter until he proves he is healthy and then can be potentially moved in a trade. The veteran has not only earned the right but has been one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

Defense

DL: Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Za’Darius Smith

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks

CB: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II

Safety: Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit

Again, one spot of contention right now: Who will be the fourth starter on the defensive line? On early downs, Harris or Siaki Ika provide the beef needed while Maurice Hurst and Quinton Jefferson are more pass rushers. As it was last year, when Jordan Elliott was the “starter,” expect a strong rotation of players on the interior.

Special Teams

K: Dustin Hopkins

P: Corey Bojorquez

LS: Charley Hughlett

With Bojo locked up for two years, no questions with this unit. It will be interesting if Cleveland is able to get an extension done with Hopkins who is in the final year of his contract and counting around $3 million against the salary cap.

Who would you start at right tackle and defensive tackle? Any other spot where you think we got the starter wrong?

