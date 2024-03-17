Browns Free Agency Profile: DT Quinton Jefferson

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson on a 1-year deal.

Jefferson was drafted in the 5th round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he’s been a consistent contributor for multiple teams since then. He’s known for his “scrappiness” and high motor as an interior pass rusher, and gives Cleveland another tool for Jim Schwartz to use and attempt to build on the team’s 2023 defensive success.

He solidifies a position group for the Browns that was once seen as a weak spot heading into the offseason with Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst originally set to become free agents. Harris and Hurst both re-signed with the team this week, and Elliott signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Quinton Jefferson

Position

Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight

6’4”, 291 pounds

2023 Team

New York Jets

2023: 14 games, 14 starts - 34 tackles, 4 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Career: 103 games, 62 starts - 192 tackles, 28 TFL, 26.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 9 pass deflections

2023 Contract

Final year of New York deal, $2,060,000 cap hit

Fit with Browns

The entire focus and goal of Cleveland’s defense is to generate a consistent pass rush, and adding Jefferson fits that ideology perfectly. He’ll be able to come in and contribute a good amount of snaps at 3-technique alongside Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst.

Browns player signing could impact

Shelby Harris - Though Harris performed very well with his 42% snap share in 2023 and is most likely penciled in as one of the starters inside, Jefferson can definitely give him a “run for his money” during training camp.

Jefferson has been a full-time starter in two of the past three seasons, and his ability to get after the passer could give him a leg up in Jim Schwartz’s 2024 defense. Harris has been experiencing a drop-off in the pass-rushing department over the past couple of seasons, so the team could look to Jefferson for a spark alongside Maurice Hurst.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

Due to his age and contract length, there’s still a good chance that Cleveland will be in the market for a defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reported Deal: 1-year, specifics not yet released

What are your thoughts on the Quinton Jefferson signing?