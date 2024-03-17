Browns sign another QB: A QB that made a Pro Bowl while throwing just 2 TDs

The story of almost every team every year is their quarterback situation. For the Cleveland Browns, veteran QB Joe Flacco led the team to the playoffs in 2023 off of his couch but, according to reports, Jameis Winston is signing on to take that role in 2024. Flacco has joined the Indianapolis Colts.

Winston’s deal with the Browns has not been made official.

Starting QB Deshaun Watson is coming off of a major shoulder surgery but is excited about the roster GM Andrew Berry is putting together.

That roster now includes QB Tyler Huntley according to multiple reports on Sunday:

#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Ravens QB Tyler Huntley — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2024

With Watson’s shoulder rehab only starting any kind of throwing soon and offseason activities starting in Berea in April, adding another quarterback makes sense. With Winston not signing yet, Cleveland only has Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Huntley at the quarterback position.

That Huntley is only signing a veteran’s minimum contract means he is competing for a roster spot at best and is a training camp arm at worst:

Huntley signing a veteran minimum salary with Browns, who wanted to add depth to QB room. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 17, 2024

Huntley is most known for making the 2022 Pro Bowl despite only throwing two touchdown passes in six games that season. How shocking was his placement in the Pro Bowl (as an alternative)?

There is absolute no logical reason Huntley should be a Pro Bowl QB over other players in the race, outside of the fact that “Snoop” is one of the best nicknames in the NFL. When you’re statistically inferior to Davis Mills and making the Pro Bowl it’s a sign we need to dismantle this whole thing and rethink it all.

In four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Huntley completed 65% of his passes for 1,957 yards to go along with eight TDs and seven INTs. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

We will continue to keep you up to date on all reported free agent moves and when those moves become official.