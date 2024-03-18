Browns mock drafts: 3 versions to show the possibilities

With the Cleveland Browns roster starting to get filled up, GM Andrew Berry might be done with his big moves this offseason. If something comes up closer to the NFL draft, we may see one or two trades but there is no certainty that the team’s starters see a change anytime soon.

That means the next time Berry has a chance to add someone meaningful to the Browns roster will come at the draft. Last year’s draft class was primarily selected with the future in mind. We still don’t know if WR Cedric Tillman or DT Siaki Ika will take bigger roles in 2024 but OT Dawand Jones stepped in well as a rookie for Cleveland.

As we have on most Mondays, it is time for our next Browns mock draft. This time, we bring you three different options using three different mock draft simulators.

In the first one, Pro Football Focus’ is used with the plan to just use the five selections currently available.

Here, the Browns add a dynamic interior defensive lineman who can help as a rookie and step in, perhaps as a starter, by year two. A young running back and an athletic tight end give the offense more depth and future. You can never have too many offensive and defensive linemen so those round out the straight-up draft.

For the second mock draft, we used Pro Football Network’s simulator with the plan to trade down. In order to do so, Cleveland gave up their second and seventh-round picks to acquire a third-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.

With a roster stacked this season, getting a second-round pick next year (when the Browns also get their first-round pick back) could really help bolster the team’s future while still having two picks in the top 100 this year. The seventh-rounder has little chance to make the team so it was fine to give up.

Corum, Stover and Cohen are a group of solid additions for Cleveland’s offense while drafting any cornerback fits Berry’s history. Fans will be excited about two talented Big 10 talents with Corum helping Nick Chubb’s return and Stover giving the team a second young tight end.

Finally, we used the Mock Draft Database’s simulator to trade up. Here, we saw an opportunity to add a unique receiving prospect. As you evaluate the idea, you might have moved up for a different player but the exercise is still the same.

In this deal, we traded our second and seventh-rounder (I really don’t like that pick) this year and third-round and fifth-round pick in ‘25 for #35 and #138 this year.

At 6’2” and running a 4.34 40-yard dash, Mitchell is a perfect player to stretch the defense as a rookie and develop his route running alongside Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy. If both he and Tillman develop, Cleveland has a pair of big receivers for the next 10 years.

We still get Corum in the third round and add a couple of athletic linemen, and the Torrence is 6’3” and very physical.

Which direction do you want the Browns to go: Stay, down or up in this year NFL draft?