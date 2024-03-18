Daily Dawg Chow 3/18: Browns add Snoop Huntley to QB room as first week of free agency concludes

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign another QB: A QB that made a Pro Bowl while throwing just 2 TDs (Jared Mueller) Tyler Huntley adds a fourth QB to the Browns QB room
- Browns Free Agency Profile: DT Quinton Jefferson (Matt Wilson) Cleveland adds Jefferson’s pass-rushing prowess to its already stout defensive line
- Browns starting lineup after the first week of the 2024 offseason (Jared Mueller) Lots can change between now and the regular season but the Browns roster seems to have starters mostly locked in
- Meet new Browns linebacker: Devin Bush, Jr. (Barry Shuck) The linebacker room will look much different this year
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Sign Former Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Tyler Huntley (Sports Illustrated) “On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns added another arm to their quarterback room by signing Tyler Huntley.”
- Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston lead newest crop of Cleveland Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns started the process of reshaping their roster a week ago. Here’s a look at the results from that work.”
- Mike Vrabel offers more to Browns than consultant title suggests (Dawg Pound Daily) “This move was in the works for a while as reported by Ian Rapoport Vrabel met with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry at the combine in Indianapolis weeks ago. Now while Mike Vrabel may have the title of “consultant” he has so much to offer this Browns team.”
- 4 Browns Players Who Could Still Be Due For A Contract Restructure (Yardbarker) “Three Browns players have already had their contracts restructured this offseason in an effort to create cap space for Andrew Berry’s offseason plans.”
- Browns sign another “Pro Bowl” Backup QB and Steelers acquire Justin Fields (Youtube) Quincy Carrier offers his take on the last AFC North Quarterback moves
