Comeback? Browns workout ‘low risk, high reward’ defensive lineman attempting return to NFL

The Cleveland Browns are a team, for good or bad, that has taken chances on players for a variety of reasons. GM Andrew Berry is always looking for ways to improve his roster as long as it makes sense.

It seems that he is taking a page out of his playbook, one that was used with DT Malik McDowell, in looking for another defender. McDowell was drafted in 2017 but, for a variety of reasons, didn’t play in the NFL until 2021 with the Browns.

DL Aaron Lynch left the league after the 2020 season with seven years under his belt after being selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft. According to a report, like McDowell, Lynch is seeking a comeback after three seasons away:

Comeback? Former #Jaguars, #Bears and #49ers edge rusher Aaron Lynch, who last played for the #Jaguars before entering private business, had a positive workout for the #Browns today, source said. A potential low-risk, high-reward addition to a roster. pic.twitter.com/ZdiTfPwhMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2024

Noting Lynch as a “high reward” might be a stretch. The veteran has 21 sacks, 37 tackles for loss and 20 passes defended in his seven years in the league. His 66 QB hits are impressive but 35 of them, along with 12.5 sacks, came in his first two seasons in the league, 2014 and 15.

Lynch reportedly walked away from the NFL for personal reasons in August of 2020 but then returned in October of that year, before walking away following the season.

Berry has spent the offseason mostly retaining players on the defensive line while adding Quinton Jefferson as well. The 6’5”, 285-pound Lynch has played defensive end but can slide inside as well.