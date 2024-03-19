Browns Free Agency Profile: TE Giovanni Ricci

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci on a 1-year deal.

Ricci was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2020. He’s been one of the Panthers’ better, more consistent blockers at both tight end and fullback throughout his three seasons with the team.

He serves two purposes in Cleveland, to help solidify a tight end room that saw Harrison Bryant sign with the Las Vegas Raiders this week and to give the team a legitimate fullback. There’s a good chance that new OC Ken Dorsey is going to bring over some of his staple formations and plays with him from Buffalo, in which he used a classic fullback-type player in multiple instances throughout his tenure there.

We will continue to profile Cleveland’s free-agent signings as we get deeper and deeper into the 2024 acquisition cycle.

Name

Giovanni Ricci

Position

Tight End/Fullback

Height/Weight

6’3”, 240 pounds

2023 Team

Carolina Panthers

2023: 5 games, 0 starts - 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 2 special teams tackles

Career: 36 games, 4 starts - 9 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 19 special teams tackles

2023 Contract

Final year of Carolina deal, $940,000 cap hit

Fit with Browns

Despite being labeled as a tight end, Ricci has made a living in the NFL so far as more of a fullback. He has the potential to contribute as a legitimate tight end, as shown by his excellent production as a pass catcher in college, but his most sought-after quality has been his blocking ability.

He gives the team a versatile blocker that can be lined up virtually anywhere, either in the backfield or on the line of scrimmage. His presence in Cleveland could be hinting at a few things in terms of how the Browns’ “new” offense could look.

Browns player signing could impact

Seeing as how the team doesn’t currently have any other fullback-type players on the roster, he shouldn’t have much competition for snaps in whatever packages the team chooses to use him in.

How signing could impact the NFL Draft

As mentioned before, he’s more of a fullback so the team could draft a more traditional tight end in the later rounds of this year’s draft. He shouldn’t have an impact on the team’s draft plans next month.

Reported Deal: 1-year deal, specifics not yet released

What are your thoughts on the Giovanni Ricci signing? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.