Daily Dawg Chow 3/19: Browns opening the season in Brazil? Mo Hurst may have revealed league plans

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Comeback? Browns workout ‘low risk, high reward’ defensive lineman attempting return to NFL (Jared Mueller) Aaron Lynch has been out of the game since 2020
- Browns have nothing to fear but fear itself with Justin Fields in Pittsburgh (Thomas Moore) Cleveland fans have an irrational fear of seeing Fields with the Steelers. But why?
- Browns mock drafts: 3 versions to show the possibilities (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency helps direct the Browns NFL draft
- Daily Dawg Chow 3/18: Browns add Snoop Huntley to QB room as first week of free agency concludes (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Maurice Hurst Suggests Browns Will Open 2024 Season In Brazil (Sports Illustrated) “When asked where the defensive line would take a trip all together, Hurst thought for a moment and said, “Well, I mean we are playing in Brazil this year. We could just do a little Rio trip!”
- Did the Cleveland Browns Accidentally Leak Their Opening Game? Maurice Hurst Goes Viral for Revealing Week 1 Brazil Schedule (Pro Football Network) “While the league never officially announced Philadelphia’s opponent, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst may have accidentally leaked that they will be traveling to Brazil to play the Eagles in Week 1.”
- What Will The Cleveland Browns Do In The 2024 NFL Draft? (OBR) “The best teams in the NFL will draft a year in advance so they aren’t relying on a rookie to be a role player, give them a year in the system to develop.”
- ‘We could have won a championship with him’: Former Cleveland Browns interim coach on Baker Mayfield (Yahoo) “Baker Mayfield received some high praise from his former interim head coach during his rookie season for the Cleveland Browns.”
- How do the Browns stack up with the AFC contenders now? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier compares how the Cleveland looks versus the rest of the conference
