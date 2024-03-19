NFL free agency: Browns reportedly bringing back WR/PR

The Cleveland Browns busy offseason hasn’t been at the level that we are used to from GM Andrew Berry. After years of two, three or four big-name additions to the Browns roster, Berry added WR Jerry Jeudy in a trade and then focused on bringing back key veterans from last year’s success.

QB Jameis Winston is the other big name rumored to be coming to Cleveland but he has yet to officially sign.

One of the one-year deals bringing in a new player was for RB/KR Nyheim Hines. Now comes word that the Browns will be bringing back WR/PR James Proche:

The Browns and James Proche have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal to bring Proche back. He was the primary punt returner in the back half of last season. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 19, 2024

Proche returned 22 punts for Cleveland last year with an average of nine yards a return which placed him 15th on average in the league. Browns fans were excited to see a player not just assuming a fair catch and, instead, trying to make something happen.

With the 53-man roster quite full, it will be interesting if Hines and Proche can both make the team.