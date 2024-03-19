Browns show a lot of faith in Jerry Jeudy with big extension

Last week, we heard that the Cleveland Browns had restructured WR Jerry Jeudy’s contract to free up $10 million in cap space. Now, they’ve taken it a step further. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have agreed to a 3-year extension with Jeudy worth up to $58 million.

The #Browns and WR @jerryjeudy have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero.



The deal was negotiated by @equitysports CEO @chriscabott. pic.twitter.com/ozzyd4Qps8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

The deal shows a lot of faith in Jeudy’s ability, and GM Andrew Berry is betting that his statistical production thus far in his career was hurt by poor quarterback play in Denver. Otherwise, it’s a lot of money for a receiver who put up pretty much the same numbers that former Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones did from 2021-2022.

With it being a three-year extension, that means Jeudy is under contract with the Browns for four seasons (through 2027), with $41 million guaranteed during that span. It was also important for Cleveland to secure one of their top three receivers beyond the 2024 season. Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, who were also acquired via trades, are in the final year of their contracts.