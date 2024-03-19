NFL free agency: Browns confirm 3 more deals

One thing that has been true about the Cleveland Browns since GM Andrew Berry took over is that the team will always be active. Moves upon moves. Signings upon releases upon signings. The Browns roster rarely looks the same from week to week and, certainly, doesn’t look the same year to year.

This offseason the big move was trading for WR Jerry Jeudy. Tuesday, Berry signed Jeudy to an extension after restructuring his deal last week. The details are vital but “up to $58 million” seems like a lot of money.

Cleveland also made three previously reported moves official on Tuesday:

Proche and Brown could be important parts of the Browns special teams in 2024 while Jefferson should help on the interior of the defensive line after six sacks last season.

Despite now 14 moves being made official, Cleveland has still not announced the signing of QB Jameis Winston despite numerous reports of the deal being done including him telling a reporter. Of the moves that have been reported, only QB Tyler Huntley and Winston’s deals have not been made official.