Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/2/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Combine: Notre Dame RB Audric Estime sings, talks mom looking down on him (Jared Mueller) - For those who have followed the NFL Combine for years, you know that the two most important things that happen are teams interviewing players and the medical testing. Media interviews are a great way for fanbases to get to know college guys and for college fans to celebrate their favorites. Notre Dame running back Audric Estime took full advantage of the opportunity to give a look into who he is.
- NFL Free Agency Profile: QB Jacoby Brissett (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns hit the jackpot in 2023 when they signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in late November. If they decide to move on from Flacco the team could turn to a familiar face for the backup quarterback role.
- NFL Combine Day 3: Flat earth, are birds real and athletes with questions share the spotlight (Jared Mueller) - You just never know what is going to be a story when it comes to the NFL. With hundreds of players in one place, a generation raised with social media is bound to say or do something interesting. Before we get to the first on-field drills of this year’s NFL Combine, I like to share behind the scenes with you each day.
- The Browns brass may be calculated, but these 2 moves cast them in a human light (cleveland.com) - Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan owes the Cleveland Browns a draft pick, or at least a few meals during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
One second, you’re celebrating a miraculous winner in your courtside seats with the Cavs…next second Dawand Jones is flying through the air and your life flashes before your eyes pic.twitter.com/teGWfOFX75— Clyde Skyenga (@Clyde_Skyenga) February 28, 2024
- Dawand Jones shares comeback update after Cavs’ Max Strus had him jumping for joy (Beacon Journal) - Basketball enthusiast Dawand Jones hopped through Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during an exhilarating moment Tuesday night, and Cleveland Browns fans noticed the scene had been caught on camera.
- Coach Kevin Stefanski always trying to stay ahead of ever-changing NFL (Browns Zone) - One number illustrates the turnover on Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff during his four-year tenure. Two. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver and receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea are the position coaches who remain from the original staff hired by Stefanski after he got his first head coaching job in 2020.
- NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on his outlook on the second day the 2024 NFL Draft (clevelandbrowns.com) - While much of the focus at the NFL Combine has centered around the first round of the draft in April, the second and third rounds can provide players who can be contributors in the NFL. And that’s where the opportunity lies for the Cleveland Browns. Their first pick of the draft will come at No. 54 of the second round, and their next pick will be at No. 85 in the third round.
NFL:
- NFL draft prospects follow in famous father’s footsteps (ESPN) - Toward the end of Brenden Rice’s media session at the NFL combine, he received a question from a very familiar face. USC quarterback Caleb Williams joined the scrum asked his college teammate a familiar question. “How does it feel to be Jerry Rice’s son?”
- Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, clearing salary cap space headed into free agency (The Philadelphia Inquirer) - The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran safety Kevin Byard according to a league source, clearing about $13 million in salary cap space going into free agency.
- Steelers GM Omar Khan gives vote of confidence to Kenny Pickett, cites potential for growth under Arthur Smith (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - General manager Omar Khan said he has “full faith” in Kenny Pickett’s ability to be the type of quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers envisioned when they made him their No. 1 pick two years ago.
